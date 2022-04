achieve достигать The Republic of Tunisia achieve d independence from France in 1957.

add добавлять When the sauce is thick, add the cheese.

agree соглашаться I asked her to marry me, and she agree d.

d. The statements given by the two witnesses did not agree .

allow позволять, разрешать I'm sorry, sir, but smoking is not allow ed.

answer ответить, отвечать You haven't answer ed my question.

appear появляться One day a stranger appear ed on their doorstep.

approve утверждать, одобрять The new coins were approve d by the King.

ask спрашивать, спросить I wondered who had given her the ring but was afraid to ask .

. If you need any help, just ask .

avoid избегать We crossed the road to avoid him.

be быть, являться, находиться Be quiet! I can't hear what they're saying.

become становиться, стать The sky became dark.

begin начинать, начинаться, начать She felt her life was just begin ning.

ning. He began shouting abuse at them.

believe верить Scientists believe a cure for the disease will be discovered soon.

break ломать, разбивать People were throwing stones and several windows were broken.

bring приносить, приводить, привезти, доставлять Bring a coat in case it turns cold.

build строить, укреплять Do you know when this house was built?

buy покупать, купить I need to buy some new clothes.

call звонить, звать, называть, вызывать Her name's Elizabeth, but we call her Liz.

her Liz. He call ed her from the station.

cancel отменять If you're too busy to see them, I'll phone and cancel the meeting.

carry нести, переносить Do you mind carry ing this box for me?

catch ловить, поймать, успеть (на транспорт), схватить I caught the next train back to London.

change поменять, изменить, менять, обменять, заменить Some things never change .

. After a few days the weather change d dramatically.

choose выбирать Do you feel that you chose the wrong career?

She is forced to choose between her husband and her parents.

close закрыть, закрывать Close the door quietly behind you.

come приходить, приезжать, приехать, наступить, прийти A tall woman in black was coming across the lawn.

We came to the conclusion that she must be telling the truth.

The new changes will come into effect next month.

connect подсоединять, соединять She carefully connect ed the two wires.

ed the two wires. Please wait, we are trying to connect you.

continue продолжить, продолжать He continue d typing while he spoke.

cook готовить Cook the apple slowly until it is soft.

create создавать How do I create a new file?

cry лить слёзы, плакать I could hear someone cry ing outside.

cut нарезать, резать I'm going to cut the cake now.

dance танцевать I was too shy at first to ask her to dance .

decide решать He decide d to stay and see what would happen.

depend зависеть Their future depend s on how well they do in these exams.

s on how well they do in these exams. The project's success depend s on the support of everyone concerned.

develop развивать, развиваться Markets for such high-priced products develop slowly.

slowly. All children develop at different rates.

die умирать My grandfather die d at the age of 86.

discuss обсуждать We're meeting to discuss the matter next week.

do делать I haven't seen you in a while – how are you do ing ?

draw рисовать Someone had draw n a map of the island.

drink пить He drank three glasses of water.

drive вести машину, водить I like driving very much, even when I am travelling.

eat кушать, есть We sat on the grass and ate our sandwiches.

end заканчивать, заканчиваться, завершать The marriage end ed after only 11 months.

ed after only 11 months. I'd like to end my speech by thanking the people who made this conference possible.

explain объяснять I will try to explain how a car engine works.

fall падать, снижаться, опускаться, упасть Ann’s just fall en downstairs and hurt her back.

en downstairs and hurt her back. The temperature has been fall ing steadily all day.

fear бояться Health experts fear that a flu epidemic will hit Britain this winter.

feel чувствовать I was feel ing cheerful when they came.

find находить, обнаружить, найти Have you already found the keys?

finish заканчивать, закончить I've nearly finish ed my work.

fly летать, лететь I flew from London to Amsterdam to meet the other members of the group.

follow следовать Sam opened the door and follow ed me down the hall.

forget забывать, забыть I've forgotten her phone number.

She forgot her sunglasses.

Try to forget about him.

about him. I think we can forget the idea of a holiday this year.

get получать, становиться, доставать, добираться, получить Ross's father got a new job.

It's get ting late – I have to go.

ting late – I have to go. You need to get your hair cut.

your hair cut. How long does it take to get from London to Leeds?

give давать Could you give me that pen?

go идти, ехать, ходить, ездить, пойти Where did Sue go ?

? None of her brothers went to college.

Where did all their money go ?

grow расти, вырастать, выращивать In the early part of the century, the industry grew steadily.

She could feel the anger grow ing inside her.

ing inside her. The problem continues to grow .

happen случаться The accident happen ed at 4.30 pm yesterday.

have иметь, обладать They have a house in Hanover Square.

a house in Hanover Square. They have got two kids of their own.

hear слышать Do you hear the birds singing outside?

help помогать, помочь If you are finding that difficult, I could help you.

hit бить, удариться, ударять, врезаться She threw her glass across the room and it hit the wall.

hold обнимать, держать He sat beside me and held me tight.

hope надеяться I just hope she's pleasant to him on his birthday.

include включать, содержать Does this price include the insurance?

join присоединяться, вступать, принять участие I'm thinking of join ing a choir.

jump прыгать You'll have to jump if you want to catch it.

keep сохранять, держать, хранить Keep still while I brush your hair.

still while I brush your hair. I think we should keep this one and sell the others.

this one and sell the others. Read this letter carefully, and keep it in a safe place.

kill убивать Each year thousands of people are kill ed and injured on the roads.

know знать, узнавать 'Have they arrived yet?' 'I don't know .'

.' Some of you may know Ivan already.

learn учить, узнавать, учиться, научиться, изучить What did you learn at school today?

leave уезжать, покидать, уходить Our train to London leave s at five tomorrow.

let позволить Her parents didn't let her go out yesterday.

lie обманывать, врать, лгать I suspect she lie s about her age.

listen слушать What kind of music do you listen to?

live жить, проживать Paris is a nice place to live .

look смотреть, вглянуть, выглядеть Look ! There's John!

! There's John! The room look ed a complete mess.

lose терять, проигрывать Did Mike lose his job last year?

love любить We love each other, and we're going to get married.

each other, and we're going to get married. She love d her children with all her heart.

make делать, создавать, заставлять, изготавливать Jane made coffee while the guests were finishing their dessert.

mean значить, означать, иметь в виду This English word mean s something different in German.

s something different in German. What do you mean by that remark?

meet встречать, встречаться, встретить I'll meet you in the bar later.

you in the bar later. The two teams met last year in the final.

The two rivers meet just north of the town.

move передвигаться, двигать, переезжать Could you help me move the bookcase away from the wall?

need нуждаться You'll need some warm clothes for the winter.

offer предлагать They haven't offer ed me the job yet.

ed me the job yet. Smaller hotels often offer greater comfort at lower prices.

open открывать, открыть Can you open this jam jar?

this jam jar? Open your books at page 25.

order заказывать, приказывать What dessert would you like to order ?

? They order ed him to leave the room.

pass проходить, проезжать, пройти мимо, пройти, передать, сдать They stopped at the crossing, waiting for the train to pass .

. She pass ed her driving test.

pay платить, заплатить, оплачивать Let me pay for dinner.

for dinner. Did Linda pay you for looking after her cats while she was away?

plan собираться, планировать What are you plan ning to write in the report?

ning to write in the report? My boss is plan ning to retire at 50.

play играть The children were play ing football in the park.

prepare готовить, подготавливать I was asked to prepare a report for our next meeting.

a report for our next meeting. Wash your hands before eating or preparing food.

produce производить She works for a company that produce s electrical goods.

prohibit запрещать Motor vehicles are prohibit ed from driving in the town centre.

provide снабжать All meals are provide d at no additional cost.

put класть, положить Put your book on the shelf.

raise растить, поднимать A number of children raise d their hands.

d their hands. Are there any other questions you would like to raise at the meeting?

read читать I read a few chapters of a book every night.

receive получать We have not receive d your letter.

remember вспомнить, помнить I can still remember every word of our conversation.

remind напоминать, напомнить I can't think of his name – can you remind me?

repeat повторять Can you repeat what you just said, please?

respond отвечать, отзываться, ответить She hugged him, but he didn't respond .

return возвращаться, вернуться She left South Africa at the age of 15 and has never return ed.

ride ехать верхом, кататься верхом, поехать, ехать, кататься I learned to ride a horse only last year.

a horse only last year. Have you ever ridden on a camel?

He ride s to school on his bicycle.

run бежать, бегать, управлять, проводить You'll have to run if you want to catch the bus.

if you want to catch the bus. Some people run their lives according to the movements of the stars.

their lives according to the movements of the stars. He's been run ning a restaurant since he left university.

say сказать, говорить, произносить, произнести 'Pleased to meet you,' he said with a smile.

I think we should stop now. What do you say ?

search искать Detectives have been brought in to help search for clues.

see видеть, посмотреть, взглянуть Can you see John there?

seem казаться, выглядеть John seem s nice.

s nice. It seem s there's going to be a slight delay.

s there's going to be a slight delay. It seem s to me he isn't the right person for the job.

sell продавать, продать They've already sold over two million copies of their record.

send отправлять, посылать, присылать, послать I sent the letters yesterday, so they should arrive today.

serve служить, подавать (еду), подавать, накрывать на стол Do they serve meals in the bar?

meals in the bar? He serve d in the army for 22 years.

set устанавливать, определить, поставить, разворачиваться (о сюжете), ставить He set a vase of flowers on the table.

a vase of flowers on the table. The campsite is set in the middle of a pine forest.

in the middle of a pine forest. "West Side Story" is set in New York City in the late 1950s.

shout кричать, орать There's no need to shout , I can hear you very well.

show показывать, показать Show me your tickets, sir.

sing петь Malcolm likes sing ing in the bath.

sit сидеть They sat in silence, unable to look at each other.

smile улыбаться Why are you smiling at me?

solve решать, решить We can help you solve your financial problems.

speak говорить I phoned your office and spoke to your assistant.

There was a long pause before she spoke again.

Do you speak Chinese?

spend тратить, проводить время How much money do we spend each month?

each month? We spent the day at the beach.

How much time do you spend on homework?

stand стоять He apologized for stand ing on my foot.

start начинать When do you start your your new job?

stay оставаться, держаться, останавливаться, жить How long are you going to stay in Thailand?

stop остановиться, остановить, прекращать Stop at the cinema please.

study учиться Michael is study ing to be a lawyer.

suggest предлагать, предложить, советовать I suggest we have dinner first, and then watch the film.

support поддерживать Everyone came together to support him in his decision.

swim плавать Pollution has made it unsafe to swim in the lake.

take брать, взять Don't forget to take an extra pair of shoes.

an extra pair of shoes. I've decided not to take the job.

talk разговаривать, болтать My little girl has just started to talk .

teach обучать, преподавать, учить, научить How long have you been teach ing here?

tell рассказывать, говорить, сообщать, сказать If you see anything suspicious, tell the police.

the police. I'm not asking you – I'm tell ing you!

thank благодарить He thank ed me for taking him home.

think думать What do you think he wants?

translate переводить We were asked to translate a list of sentences into English.

travel путешествовать I wish I didn't have to travel so much.

try пытаться, пробовать, стараться I know she's not very helpful, but she does try .

turn превратить, повернуть, поворачивать I turn ed and smiled at him.

ed and smiled at him. He turn ed 30 in April.

ed 30 in April. The weather turn ed warm in the morning.

understand понимать, понять If you don't understand , just put your hand up.

use употребить, использовать, воспользоваться The old hospital isn't use d any more.

visit навещать, посещать We visit ed a few galleries while we were in Prague.

walk гулять, ходить Has your little boy learned to walk yet?

want хотеть We desperately want rain.

watch смотреть Watch how well she handles the ball.

how well she handles the ball. How often do you watch TV?

wear носить, одевать, быть одетым, надевать He was wear ing jeans and a T-shirt.

win выигрывать, выиграть, победить Every time we play tennis, she win s.

wish желать, пожелать I wish he would stop interfering.

work работать I've been work ing in the garden all day.